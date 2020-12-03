 

Chart Industries’ CEO Evanko Named 2020 World LNG Executive of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 16:00  |  18   |   |   

ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is proud to announce that President and CEO Jill Evanko has been named the 2020 World LNG Executive of the Year winner. The World LNG Summit and Awards, hosted by dmg events and sponsored by Cheniere, is the premier industry event of the year that brings together thousands of LNG industry leaders each December. The LNG Executive Award is awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the development and future of the LNG industry through either commercial or technical innovation or the development of knowledge and learning in his or her organization. 

“It is an honor to be recognized as this year’s World LNG Executive of the Year. It is a testament to the entire Chart team for their hard work and dedication to progressing Chart as a key company in the LNG space and innovation for the clean energy future,” stated Jill Evanko. “It is a privilege to be recognized by last year’s winners, Frederic Barnaud, Group CEO, Pavilion Energy and Jack Fusco, President & CEO of Cheniere.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic this year has posed many challenges across industries, disrupting supply chains, and impacting manufacturing operations globally. In these difficult times, many have gone above and beyond to perform and deliver. Chart Industries is no exception and continues to be at the forefront of cryogenic equipment and technology solutions that will keep our industry running. We commend the resilience and leadership of Jill Evanko. It is my pleasure to pass on the World LNG Executive of the Year Award to Jill,” shared Frederic Barnaud.

Additionally, Chart was a finalist in the World LNG Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry 2020 as well as then World LNG Award for Energy Transition 2020. We are honored to be recognized amongst industry leaders including Pavilion Energy, Shell, Total, Sempra LNG, Qatar Petroleum, Kpler and Nigeria LNG.   Congratulations to Tony Atta and Nigeria LNG who received the World LNG Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry for their astute business strategy to carry on with its Train 7 expansion plans and subsequently awarding the EPC Contracts for execution of the project amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We also congratulate the joint winner of the World LNG Award for Outstanding Contribution, Kpler, for allowing LNG professionals to have access to a real-time picture of the market. We are thrilled to congratulate the winner of the inaugural World LNG Energy Transition Award, Pavilion Energy, an industry pioneer in their first tender for LNG supply with carbon neutral ambitions which will continue to position LNG as a distinct part of the clean energy transition.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Wade Suki, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
832-524-7489
wade.suki@chartindustries.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7061a1f-ca4e-4710 ...


Chart Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chart Industries’ CEO Evanko Named 2020 World LNG Executive of the Year ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is proud to announce that President and CEO Jill Evanko has been named the 2020 World LNG Executive of the Year winner. The World LNG Summit and Awards, hosted by dmg …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Chart Industries Acquires Water Cleantech Company BlueInGreen, LLC