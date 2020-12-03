Raymond James Deploys Additional COVID-19 Aid
The following is a letter from Lisa A. Detanna, Senior Vice President, Investments and Managing Director, Raymond James:
In March, before the full view of the pandemic came into focus, Raymond James Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly committed $1.5 million to aid the COVID-19 response in communities throughout the country. The donation was earmarked specifically to help organizations, like Feeding America, that distribute food and basic needs.
Since then, the firm bolstered that total to $2.3 million to extend healthcare initiatives and relief throughout the United States, as well as Canada and the United Kingdom. Specifically, $50,000 will go toward hospitals right here in the Los Angeles area.
During these challenging times, I’m proud that the firm continues its longstanding history of giving back to the communities where we live and work – an indelible part of the Raymond James culture and who we have always been as a firm. And always will be.
“Our commitment is unwavering, especially when individuals and the organizations they rely on for healthcare and basic needs have been impacted by COVID-19,” Paul said.
I’m proud to be affiliated with a company that believes as firmly as I do that helping one another is what makes any community one worth living in.
