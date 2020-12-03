 

Raymond James Deploys Additional COVID-19 Aid

The following is a letter from Lisa A. Detanna, Senior Vice President, Investments and Managing Director, Raymond James:

Presenting the check from Raymond James Beverly Hills office. From Left to right : Lisa Detanna, Managing Director; Larry DiGioia-Senior Vice President, Investments; Andy Waldbaum-Branch Manager.

In March, before the full view of the pandemic came into focus, Raymond James Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly committed $1.5 million to aid the COVID-19 response in communities throughout the country. The donation was earmarked specifically to help organizations, like Feeding America, that distribute food and basic needs.

Since then, the firm bolstered that total to $2.3 million to extend healthcare initiatives and relief throughout the United States, as well as Canada and the United Kingdom. Specifically, $50,000 will go toward hospitals right here in the Los Angeles area.

During these challenging times, I’m proud that the firm continues its longstanding history of giving back to the communities where we live and work – an indelible part of the Raymond James culture and who we have always been as a firm. And always will be.

“Our commitment is unwavering, especially when individuals and the organizations they rely on for healthcare and basic needs have been impacted by COVID-19,” Paul said.

I’m proud to be affiliated with a company that believes as firmly as I do that helping one another is what makes any community one worth living in.

As always, you may reach 310-285-4506 or lisa.detanna@RaymondJames.com. If you have any questions or need special assistance, please reach out to me or any member of my staff.

Thank you for your trust.

Sincerely,

Lisa A. Detanna, AIF , MBA, WMS
Senior Vice President, Investments
Managing Director
9595 Wilshire Blvd Suite 801
Beverly Hills CA 90212

