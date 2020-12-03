CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace

AWS re:Invent-- CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can purchase cloud and IT hygiene readiness assessments and pen testing exercises from CrowdStrike Services in AWS Marketplace that will enhance the security of their cloud initiatives and improve the state of their IT environment in support of their digital transformation journey.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch of the professional services available in AWS Marketplace, CrowdStrike is one of the first cybersecurity vendors to quote and contract services to help customers manage and improve security of their cloud and endpoint environments. It is now easier than ever for customers to access and procure CrowdStrike Services to enhance their security posture with actionable insight into cloud security misconfigurations and weak policy settings that could leave their cloud environment exposed to targeted attacks.

Leveraging the CrowdStrike Services Cloud Security Assessment, IT Hygiene Assessment and Red Team / Blue Team Exercise offerings, customers will have the ability to improve cloud security settings, identify unprotected devices, missing patches and other critical vulnerabilities across their network, as well as experience a simulated targeted attack from a real-world threat actor to learn best practices to defend their organization against today’s sophisticated threat activity.

“AWS has been playing a key role in supporting our mission of stopping breaches. With today’s launch we are able to offer our customers impactful solutions to address the challenges associated with the acceleration of infrastructure and workloads to a distributed work environment,” said Thomas Etheridge, Senior Vice President of Global Services at CrowdStrike. “Security is an essential component of any digital transformation plan and being able to access services that enable workload protection is critical for the successful implementation of those plans.”