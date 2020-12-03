 

CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 19:38  |  90   |   |   

AWS re:Invent-- CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can purchase cloud and IT hygiene readiness assessments and pen testing exercises from CrowdStrike Services in AWS Marketplace that will enhance the security of their cloud initiatives and improve the state of their IT environment in support of their digital transformation journey.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch of the professional services available in AWS Marketplace, CrowdStrike is one of the first cybersecurity vendors to quote and contract services to help customers manage and improve security of their cloud and endpoint environments. It is now easier than ever for customers to access and procure CrowdStrike Services to enhance their security posture with actionable insight into cloud security misconfigurations and weak policy settings that could leave their cloud environment exposed to targeted attacks.

Leveraging the CrowdStrike Services Cloud Security Assessment, IT Hygiene Assessment and Red Team / Blue Team Exercise offerings, customers will have the ability to improve cloud security settings, identify unprotected devices, missing patches and other critical vulnerabilities across their network, as well as experience a simulated targeted attack from a real-world threat actor to learn best practices to defend their organization against today’s sophisticated threat activity.

“AWS has been playing a key role in supporting our mission of stopping breaches. With today’s launch we are able to offer our customers impactful solutions to address the challenges associated with the acceleration of infrastructure and workloads to a distributed work environment,” said Thomas Etheridge, Senior Vice President of Global Services at CrowdStrike. “Security is an essential component of any digital transformation plan and being able to access services that enable workload protection is critical for the successful implementation of those plans.”

Seite 1 von 3


CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace AWS re:Invent- CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can purchase …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $1.7 Billion
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
02.12.20
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
30.11.20
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
18.11.20
CrowdStrike Integrates Intelligence Feeds and Automation Capabilities to Enhance Newly Introduced AWS Network Firewall
17.11.20
CrowdStrike Global Survey Reveals Fear of State-Sponsored and Ransomware Attacks Pose Danger of Stifling Future Business Growth in Post COVID-19 World
04.11.20
CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:27 Uhr
39
New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
23.04.20
11
crowdstrike - cybersecurity