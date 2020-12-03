 

Humana’s Medicaid Membership to Grow with iCare Acquisition in Wisconsin

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) – a 50 percent owner of Wisconsin health care company iCare – announced today that it will acquire the remaining 50 percent of iCare from the company’s co-owner, Centers for Independence, Inc. (CFI). The joint venture dates back to 1994 and serves members in Wisconsin through Medicaid and Medicare offerings.

iCare currently serves 44,000 members through Wisconsin’s Medicaid SSI program, BadgerCare program, and Medicare D-SNP plans for people who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

“As Humana continues its work to expand its Medicaid business, we are excited to fully participate in Wisconsin Medicaid and leverage our innovation, strong capabilities and deep Wisconsin employment base to better support Medicaid recipients across the state,” said John Barger, Senior Vice President and President of Humana’s Medicaid Business, Humana Healthy Horizons. “Given our successful joint venture with CFI, Humana’s long-standing commitment to Wisconsin – including coverage offerings across Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial product lines – we look forward to serving more beneficiaries and deepening our community presence through this transaction.”

With its entry into the Wisconsin Medicaid program, Humana will also be able to offer Medicare D-SNP plans in the state.

The acquisition will increase Humana’s overall Medicaid membership to more than 730,000 Medicaid members across four states – Florida, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

“All of us at iCare are proud of the way we treat our members, and for the outstanding service we provide,” said Tom Lutzow, President and CEO of iCare. “It means a great deal to us that Humana recognizes the commitment that our 370+ employees bring to our members every day. We look forward to being a part of Humana’s efforts to serve communities and help people achieve their best health.”

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary state regulatory filings as well as other customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

