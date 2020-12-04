 

Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 02:19  |  32   |   |   

MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”) is pleased to provide an update on all major corporate initiatives and ongoing disclosure obligations.

UPDATE ON THE FILING OF AUDITED STATEMES AND FIRST QUARTER INTERIMS

We are pleased to provide an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order ("MCTO"), announced on October 27, 2020, in respect to the audited annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2020, the interim financial statements for the first quarter of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for both filings. (collectively, the “Required Financial Filings”) that were not filed by the required filing deadline of October 28, 2020 for the annual and November 30, 2020 for the interim.

The MCTO will allow the Company to submit the Required Financial Filings not later than December 27, 2020. As such, the MCTO will remain in effect until the Required Financial Filings are completed.

Until the Required Financial Filings are completed, the Company will issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Company confirms that there have been no material business developments or other material information relating to its affairs as of the date of this news release that have not been generally disclosed.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “The delays in the filings of the required financials were due to two major facts. First, the Company engaged new auditors, RSM Canada LLP, which normally means an additional burden of a learning curve. The second reason has been the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on preparation of the files, new disclosures and valuation assessments” Mr. Useche further states: “We are working diligently with our new auditors to complete both periods before the upcoming holidays”

UPDATE ON THE SUPPLY SIDE OF OUR CONTRACT FOR PERSONAL PROTECTION SUPPLIES

On September 29, 2020 the Company announced the start of deliveries of Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) under its contractual obligations to supply US $20 Million dollars. The delivery of initial product batches has been subjected to delays related to major logistical issues outside of the company’s control.

Seite 1 von 3
Relevium Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Operations MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”) is pleased to provide an update on all major corporate initiatives and ongoing disclosure …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
SunHydrogen Retains FischTank PR to Lead Corporate Communications Efforts
The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Relevium Provides Regulatory Update on Annual Financials and Management Cease Trade Order
11.11.20
Relevium Provides Update to Management Cease Trade Order

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
2
Relevium Technologies Grossauftrag Umsatz steigt um 660%