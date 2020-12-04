 

Virtual Expertise Software, Focus-Enhancing Headphones Named Best New Tech in ISG Startup Challenges

globenewswire
04.12.2020   

New technologies that improve pandemic work life chosen by audiences at virtual ISG events

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software that enables businesses to remotely and visually resolve user problems, and headphones with an EEG microchip to improve user focus, productivity and well-being, were voted the winners of ISG Startup Challenges at two recent events hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Help Lightning was voted the winner of the ISG Startup Challenge at the ISG Digital Business Summit, November 17-18. After hearing entrepreneurs from three startups pitch their businesses to a panel of judges, audience members voted in a live poll for Help Lightning’s virtual expertise software, which service organizations and call centers use to visually collaborate remotely with colleagues or customers as if they are working side-by-side.

“As businesses and employees reimagine the way they work and leverage smart technologies that can help in real time, Help Lightning isn’t just a bandage on our pandemic circumstances, it’s an improvement,” said Shafqat Azim, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions and host of the event. “Service representatives dial into Help Lightning on an existing device or browser and show, not just tell, users how to resolve a problem. Even from a thousand miles away, this is a faster, easier way to improve customer satisfaction.”

Aces headphones were voted the ISG Startup Challenge winner at the virtual ISG Agile Enterprise Summit, October 6. By observing brain waves during tasks, Aces headphones evaluate how a user’s mind is functioning and leverage a developmental-learning approach to help users improve their ability to focus for sustained periods of time through continuous practice.

“Efficiency and peak performance are the goal of the agile enterprise. What better tool in our chaotic, turbulent times than a set of headphones that help users focus, thrive, feel at ease and learn to achieve their best productivity,” said Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions and host of the ISG Agile Enterprise Summit. “In choosing Aces headphones, audience members recognized that business leaders cannot make important decisions quickly and effectively if they can’t think clearly. This is one of many innovations that will surely have a lasting impact beyond the pandemic.”

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Disclaimer

