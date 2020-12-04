 

Holding(s) in Company

04.12.2020, 18:55  |  78   |   |   

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
OSB GROUP PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
ELEVA CAPITAL SAS
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
FRANCE
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
ELEVA UCITS FUND
City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 LUXEMBOURG

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
30/11/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
04/12/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.324%
0.996%
3.320%
447 304 198

Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
0%
0%
0%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BM7S7K96

  		           10 394 400

  		  2.324%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 10 394 400 2.324%
 
