 

Centerra Gold Appoints New Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 23:05  |  46   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tengiz A.U. Bolturuk to its Board of Directors. Centerra also announces the resignation of Mr. Askar Oskombaev from its Board of Directors.

Mr. Bolturuk, a dual citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic and Canada, has extensive experience in the mining industry, with a focus in project and process management. He has over 30 years of experience in engineering and operations in the mining industry, with worldwide experience including in Canada, USA, Kazakhstan, Australia, and South Africa. Mr. Bolturuk received degrees in mineral processing and metallurgy from the National University of Science and Technology (ex-MISIS) in Moscow, Russia, and from the Clausthal University of Technology in Germany, respectively. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Bolturuk was nominated by Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, Centerra’s largest shareholder, pursuant to the Restated Shareholders’ Agreement dated as of June 6, 2009 entered into by Kyrgyzaltyn and Centerra.

Michael Parrett, Chair of the Board of Directors of Centerra stated, “Centerra has benefited greatly from Askar’s knowledge and expertise, particularly in government and community relations, during his tenure on the Board and he will be sorely missed. On behalf of the Board and management, I thank Askar for his service to Centerra. We welcome Tengiz to the Board and look forward to working with him and to continuing our positive working relationship with Kyrgyzaltyn.”

About Centerra
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates three mines, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:

John W. Pearson
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 204-1953
john.pearson@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3e6051a2-fe16-4f10-b076- ...


Centerra Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Centerra Gold Appoints New Director TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tengiz A.U. Bolturuk to its Board of Directors. Centerra also announces the resignation of Mr. Askar Oskombaev from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data in Two Posters at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American ...
Novartis announces first data from REACH3 trial showing Jakavi (ruxolitinib) significantly improved ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. Receives Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Fusion Fuel Green
AB Science announces that confirmatory Phase 3 study AB12005 with masitinib in first line ...
Horizonte Minerals Plc: Araguaia Project Operational Update
Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Operations
Giyani Metals Corp.: Approval Received for Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.11.20
Milliarden-Markt Kupfer: ENORME GEWINNE mit ZUKUNFTS-ROHSTOFFEN! Diese Aktie ist startklar! Fliegt hier schon bald der Deckel weg?!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
833
Centerra Gold - Gewaltiges Nachholpotential