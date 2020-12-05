Freddie Mac Prices $380 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-L06

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. Approximately $380 million in K Certificates (K-L06 Certificates) are backed by a single mortgage note secured by 10 multifamily properties. The mortgage has two fixed rate and two floating rate components, each having 10-year terms.

The transaction collateral is part of Freddie Mac’s K-L series of certificates, which are backed by large loans or pools of related mortgage loans on multifamily properties. The K-L06 Certificates are expected to settle on or about December 10, 2020.