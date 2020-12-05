Freddie Mac Prices $380 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-L06
MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. Approximately $380 million in K Certificates (K-L06 Certificates) are backed by a single mortgage note secured by 10 multifamily properties. The mortgage has two fixed rate and two floating rate components, each having 10-year terms.
The transaction collateral is part of Freddie Mac’s K-L series of certificates, which are backed by large loans or pools of related mortgage loans on multifamily properties. The K-L06 Certificates are expected to settle on or about December 10, 2020.
K-L06 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average
Life (Years)
|
Spread/Discount
Margin (bps)
|Coupon
|
Dollar
Price
|A-FL
|$82.233
|8.75
|S+37
|1 mo LIBOR + 37
|$100.0000
|A-FX1
|$32.900
|6.65
|S+38
|1.0100%
|$99.9976
|A-FX2
|$148.000
|9.04
|S+48
|1.3270%
|$99.9949
|A-FX3
|$117.194
|9.04
|S+40
|1.2470%
|$99.9969
|X-FX
|$328.932
|7.77
|T+210
|1.3640%
|$9.5000
|X-FL
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc.
- Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC
Related Links
- The K-L06 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/kl06oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Investor Presentation
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor
Reporting Packages
The K-L06 Certificates will not be rated and will include four senior principal and interest classes and two interest-only classes. The K-L06 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by FREMF 2020-KL06 Mortgage Trust (KL06 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KL06 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class C and Class R certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-L06 Certificates.
0 Kommentare