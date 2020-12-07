 

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Appoints Dianne Hurley To Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 12:45  |  30   |   |   

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (“MITT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dianne Hurley, a seasoned real estate industry executive, has joined its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2020. She will serve as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee. With the appointment of Ms. Hurley, the Board of Directors consists of six members, four of whom are independent.

Ms. Hurley is currently the Chief Financial and Operations Officer of Moravian Academy. Previously, she was the Chief Administrative Officer of A&E Real Estate, one of the largest owner/operators of multi-family real estate in New York City. Since 2015, Ms. Hurley has also worked as an operational consultant to various startup asset management firms, including BayPine Capital, Stonecourt Capital LP, and Imperial Companies. Ms. Hurley was also the first Chief Operating Officer of Global Distribution in the Asset Management Division of Credit Suisse and was the founding Chief Administrative Officer of TPG-Axon Capital. Ms. Hurley began her career in the real estate department of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Ms. Hurley currently serves as the lead independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee for Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV. She has also previously served as an independent director of an additional three public companies within the real estate industry. Ms. Hurley holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from Yale School of Management.

“We are pleased to welcome Dianne to the MITT Board of Directors,” said David Roberts, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. “The MITT Board and management team look forward to benefiting from her financial expertise in the real estate industry, extensive experience in finance and operations, and service as a director for various other companies within the sector. Her addition to the Board will complement and strengthen the already robust expertise of our current board members.”

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm manages approximately $41 billion as of September 30, 2020 with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 550 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Appoints Dianne Hurley To Board of Directors AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (“MITT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dianne Hurley, a seasoned real estate industry executive, has joined its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2020. She will serve as a member …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) from Phase 2 Trial in Marginal Zone Lymphoma and ...
Potential PSPS Update: Due to Improved Weather Conditions, Scope of Public Safety Power Shutoff Significantly Reduced. ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity