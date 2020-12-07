AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Appoints Dianne Hurley To Board of Directors

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (“MITT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dianne Hurley, a seasoned real estate industry executive, has joined its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2020. She will serve as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee. With the appointment of Ms. Hurley, the Board of Directors consists of six members, four of whom are independent.

Ms. Hurley is currently the Chief Financial and Operations Officer of Moravian Academy. Previously, she was the Chief Administrative Officer of A&E Real Estate, one of the largest owner/operators of multi-family real estate in New York City. Since 2015, Ms. Hurley has also worked as an operational consultant to various startup asset management firms, including BayPine Capital, Stonecourt Capital LP, and Imperial Companies. Ms. Hurley was also the first Chief Operating Officer of Global Distribution in the Asset Management Division of Credit Suisse and was the founding Chief Administrative Officer of TPG-Axon Capital. Ms. Hurley began her career in the real estate department of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Ms. Hurley currently serves as the lead independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee for Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV. She has also previously served as an independent director of an additional three public companies within the real estate industry. Ms. Hurley holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from Yale School of Management.