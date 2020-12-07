 

LGI Homes Announces the Launch of New Active Adult Website

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

Experience LGI Homes Active Adult and the Lifestyle that Awaits

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the launch of a secondary website, LGIHomesActiveAdult.com. By endorsing communities that offer abundant amenities and promote an active lifestyle, this new site supports homebuyers on their journey to find the perfect home uniquely suited to their needs and desires.

LGIHomesActiveAdult.com features a modern, simplistic design with beautiful photography and captivating copy that details the lifestyle that can be found at many LGI Homes communities. Additionally, LGIHomesActiveAdult.com showcases the company’s age-restricted active adult community as well as our Inspired Living communities. All the communities highlighted on this new site offer low-maintenance living and include amenities that support an active lifestyle.

LGIHomesActiveAdult.com currently features four of the company’s premier communities located across the nation. At the forefront of the website, you will find Summit at Liberty, an exclusive 55+ community, located in Rio Vista, California. Homebuyers will also find three Inspired Living communities: Crimson Lake Estates, located in El Reno, Oklahoma, Port Towne at Bridgeway Lakes, located in Sacramento, California, and Sea Forest Beach Club located in Port Richey, Florida.

To discover more about these incredible communities and the lifestyle that awaits, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.LGIHomesActiveAdult.com.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3377fc17-d8a2-4d9a ...


LGI Homes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LGI Homes Announces the Launch of New Active Adult Website Experience LGI Homes Active Adult and the Lifestyle that AwaitsTHE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the launch of a secondary website, LGIHomesActiveAdult.com. By endorsing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
LGI Homes Reports November 2020 Home Closings and Updates Full Year 2020 Home Closings Guidance
19.11.20
LGI Homes Opens a New Community North of Houston, Pinewood Trails
12.11.20
LGI Homes Continues Expansion in Las Vegas
10.11.20
LGI Homes Opens New Community Near San Antonio, Hightop Ridge