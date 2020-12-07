 

FluroTech Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:45  |  65   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF), (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units (“Units”) for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the “Offering”), subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) approval. The Offering shall consist of up to 18,518,519 Units at a price of $0.135 per Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each full Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.22 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance; provided that, if the closing price of the Common Share (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) as quoted on the Exchange Inc. on any 5 consecutive trading days is greater than $0.395 per Common Share, the Company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 15th day after the date on which the Company issues such press release.

Subject to the finders entering into a finder’s fee agreement with the Issuer, the Issuer intends to pay certain third parties: (i) a cash fee equal to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced by such finder; and (ii) finder’s options in an amount to 7% of the aggregate number of Units subscribed for by subscribers introduced by such finder. The finder’s options shall have an exercise price of $0.15 and a twelve (12) month term.

The proceeds from the Offering are expected to be utilized as follows: (i) up to $2.4 million of the net proceeds shall be invested into FluroTest Systems Ltd., a company formed to develop and commercialize a pandemic defense system, of which FluroTech owns approximately 25% to fund approval and commercialization of its technology, and (ii) the remainder shall be used by the Company for general working capital.

The Offering will be completed pursuant to certain exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities law, including the exemption for Sales to Purchasers Advised by Investment Dealers contained in Alberta Securities Commission Rule 45-516 (the “Investment Dealer Exemption”) Subscribers purchasing Units under the Investment Dealer Exemption will need to represent in writing that they have obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investments and that advice is from a person or company registered in the applicable jurisdiction as an investment dealer. In accordance with the requirements of the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company confirms there is no material fact or material change related to the Company which has not been generally disclosed. 

Seite 1 von 3


FluroTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FluroTech Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF), (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units (“Units”) for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
FluroTest Systems Ltd. Releases White Paper on the Evolving Role of Antigen Testing in the COVID-19 Pandemic Response
02.12.20
FluroTech Announces Product Solution to Safely Open Universities, Colleges, as Well as Primary and Secondary Schools
19.11.20
FluroTech Announces Its Safe Air Travel Product Solution
18.11.20
FluroTech Announces Stadium and Arena Product Solution
17.11.20
FluroTech Announces Stadium and Arena Product Solution
12.11.20
FluroTech Announces Joint Venture SARS-CoV2 Test Method Optimization
10.11.20
FluroTech Announces Joint Venture Product Solution and Partners