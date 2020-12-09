Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020

-- EXPAREL average daily sales at 103% of the prior year for the month of November 2020 --

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the leading provider of innovative non-opioid pain management options, today reported preliminary unaudited net product sales of EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and iovera° of $38.1 million and $0.8 million, respectively, for the month of November 2020.

“We are pleased to report our sixth consecutive month of year-over-year growth for EXPAREL in the face of ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales for the final two days of November were meaningfully below the daily average for the month, which we believe to be attributable to the Thanksgiving holiday. Such anomalies aside, market indicators remain favorable as EXPAREL growth rates are significantly exceeding those of the elective surgery market versus pre-COVID baseline levels. This outperformance reflects the increasing use of EXPAREL within 23-hour sites of care and within non-elective procedures, such as cesarean section, oncology, and cardiovascular surgeries. We expect these favorable market dynamics to continue as we drive stronger growth in a post-pandemic world. EXPAREL not only helps enable the shifting of complex, painful procedures to outpatient settings but is well entrenched as the forerunner in opioid-sparing postsurgical pain management,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences.

The company’s 2020 product sales have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which mandated significant postponement or suspension in the scheduling of elective surgical procedures resulting from public health guidance and government directives. Elective surgery restrictions began to lift on a state-by-state basis in April 2020. In order to provide greater transparency, the company will continue to report monthly intra-quarter unaudited net product sales until it has gained enough visibility around the impacts of COVID-19. The financial information included in this press release is preliminary, unaudited and subject to adjustment. It does not present all information necessary for an understanding of the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter or full year 2020.