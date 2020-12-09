 

Coty Promotes Laurent Mercier to Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced the promotion of Laurent Mercier to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mercier, who is currently Coty’s Deputy CFO, has been with the company since 2017. He succeeds Pierre-André Terisse, with whom he has worked closely at both Coty and during their previous roles at Danone. Following Mercier’s appointment, Terisse will assist in the transition until February 2021, after which he will serve as a Coty designated member of the Board of Wella.

Mercier, who is based in Coty’s Amsterdam headquarters, will begin his tenure as CFO on February 15, 2021. He will join the Executive Committee and report directly to CEO Sue Y. Nabi. Mercier joined Coty as CFO of its Luxury division in 2017, where he increased operating income by more than 50% in two years while maintaining mid-single digit LFL sales growth. He previously spent 20 years at global food and beverage giant Danone, where he held several leadership roles; including CFO of Evian Volvic Germany; CFO for Asia, Middle East and Africa; and leading Danone’s European Dairy business. Mercier will continue driving Coty’s turnaround program together with Gordon von Bretten, who leads the execution of Coty’s $600 million fixed cost reduction program in his role as Chief Transformation Officer.

Today’s announcement follows the completion of the strategic separation of Coty’s Professional and Retail Hair business – including the Wella, Clairol, OPI and ghd brands (together, “Wella”) – which Terisse had overseen.

Commenting on the announcement, Sue Y. Nabi, Coty's CEO, said:

“I am very excited to announce Laurent’s promotion to CFO. He is a very capable leader who has been instrumental in the financial transformation of Coty during an extremely challenging operating environment, building a stronger, more focused and top line oriented business that’s set up for profitable growth. Laurent knows this business inside-out, playing a critical role in recent months in allocating resources and marketing investments behind the most promising opportunities. He brings a wealth of global experience, both from his time here at Coty and from high-profile leadership roles at Danone.”

Laurent Mercier, the incoming Coty CFO, said:

“It’s a great honor to become the CFO of this iconic business. As a company, we are 100% focused on diligent cost control and reigniting sustainable sales growth, and we will continue to deliver on our robust financial commitments, including reaching leverage of ~5x by end of CY21 and less than 3x in the medium term. Our Q1 results and the Wella divestment reflect the excellent progress made under Sue’s inspirational leadership and we will continue on this path to success. I would like to thank my long-time colleague Pierre-André for everything he has achieved. I look forward to building on his legacy and growing this fantastic company for many years to come.”

Sue Y. Nabi, Coty's CEO, further said:

“I thank Pierre-André for all his skill and dedication since joining Coty. His work as part of the leadership team was critical for navigating the incredibly challenging environment caused by COVID-19 and in establishing a strong financial platform for growth, culminating in the successful divestiture of Wella last week. These achievements are now enabling us to increase strategic investments in our most successful brands and categories as we harness our positive momentum into 2021 and beyond.”

The appointment of Mercier comes as Sue Y. Nabi has strengthened her leadership team with established industry experts. Coty recently announced two new leaders to drive its Consumer Beauty organization: Stefano Curti (Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty) and Alexis Vaganay, who was promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer Beauty. The company has also recruited Isabelle Bonfanti as Chief Commercial Officer, Luxury, and Jean-Denis Mariani to the role of Chief Digital Officer.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance and number three in color cosmetics. Coty’s products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

Coty Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coty Promotes Laurent Mercier to Chief Financial Officer Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced the promotion of Laurent Mercier to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mercier, who is currently Coty’s Deputy CFO, has been with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Coty Strengthens Consumer Beauty Business With Senior Talent
01.12.20
Coty Completes Sale of Wella Stake to KKR
12.11.20
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:06 Uhr
181
Coty bei 9,6 EUR - Turnaround Chance ?
01.07.20
5
Neuer CEO soll es richten: Coty – Kosmetikriese wird zur „Familiensache“
13.06.20
62
Coty - sorgt für guten Duft im Depot!