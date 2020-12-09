 

Arcutis Highlights Advanced Pipeline & Unique Immuno-Dermatology Drug Development Capabilities at Virtual Investor Day on December 9, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 15:00  |  50   |   |   
  • Broad and deep portfolio of highly differentiated product candidates aligned with needs of patients and doctors
  • Robust pipeline includes 4 development programs addressing 7 dermatological diseases, including 3 programs in Phase 2 or Phase 3 for 5 different indications
  • Pipeline has potential to generate sales of ~$3 billion to $8 billion by 2030 in the U.S. market alone
  • Live webcast and archived replay of Investor Day available in IR section of Arcutis website

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced continued progress and future growth drivers related to its immuno-dermatology platform and pipeline, which will be highlighted during today’s Virtual Investor Day at 11:00 am ET.

The Virtual Investor Day features presentations and a Q&A session led by Arcutis executives, Frank Watanabe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Burnett, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Chief Medical Officer, and Kenneth Lock, Chief Commercial Officer. In addition, there will be commentary and Q&A with Zoe Diana Draelos, M.D., FAAD, consulting professor of dermatology, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, N.C., and an investigator, Dermatology Consulting Services, High Point, N.C.

The Investor Day will highlight multiple programs and markets illustrating the significant opportunity in Arcutis’ portfolio and its value-creating potential:

Substantial Market Opportunity

  • Large pool of currently treated and readily addressable patients;
  • Strong Phase 2 data across multiple indications, including plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and long-term treatment of psoriasis;
  • Compelling and differentiated product profile for topical roflumilast with efficacy equivalent to high potency steroids, rapid relief from itch, ability to use on all body areas with excellent safety and tolerability and convenient, once-a-day dosing in a easy to use cream or foam formulation; and
  • Pipeline that could generate sales of $3 billion to $8 billion by 2030 in the U.S. market alone.

ARQ-151 - Topical Roflumilast Cream

Seite 1 von 3


Arcutis Biotherapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arcutis Highlights Advanced Pipeline & Unique Immuno-Dermatology Drug Development Capabilities at Virtual Investor Day on December 9, 2020 Broad and deep portfolio of highly differentiated product candidates aligned with needs of patients and doctorsRobust pipeline includes 4 development programs addressing 7 dermatological diseases, including 3 programs in Phase 2 or Phase 3 for 5 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
WISeKey signs a $15.5 million high growth capital investment agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean to ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Arcutis Announces Last Patient Completes Final Study Visit in DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trials Evaluating ARQ-151 (Topical Roflumilast Cream) as a Potential Treatment for Plaque Psoriasis
02.12.20
Arcutis to Host Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020
01.12.20
Data from Long-Term Safety Study Support Chronic Use of ARQ-151 (Topical Roflumilast Cream) as a Potential Treatment for Plaque Psoriasis
23.11.20
Arcutis Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 2b Study of ARQ-154 (Topical Roflumilast Foam) as a Potential Treatment for Scalp and Body Psoriasis
11.11.20
Arcutis Biotherapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference