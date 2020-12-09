Arcutis Highlights Advanced Pipeline & Unique Immuno-Dermatology Drug Development Capabilities at Virtual Investor Day on December 9, 2020

Broad and deep portfolio of highly differentiated product candidates aligned with needs of patients and doctors

Robust pipeline includes 4 development programs addressing 7 dermatological diseases, including 3 programs in Phase 2 or Phase 3 for 5 different indications

Pipeline has potential to generate sales of ~$3 billion to $8 billion by 2030 in the U.S. market alone

Live webcast and archived replay of Investor Day available in IR section of Arcutis website

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced continued progress and future growth drivers related to its immuno-dermatology platform and pipeline, which will be highlighted during today’s Virtual Investor Day at 11:00 am ET.

The Virtual Investor Day features presentations and a Q&A session led by Arcutis executives, Frank Watanabe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Burnett, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Chief Medical Officer, and Kenneth Lock, Chief Commercial Officer. In addition, there will be commentary and Q&A with Zoe Diana Draelos, M.D., FAAD, consulting professor of dermatology, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, N.C., and an investigator, Dermatology Consulting Services, High Point, N.C.

The Investor Day will highlight multiple programs and markets illustrating the significant opportunity in Arcutis’ portfolio and its value-creating potential:

Substantial Market Opportunity

Large pool of currently treated and readily addressable patients;

Strong Phase 2 data across multiple indications, including plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and long-term treatment of psoriasis;

Compelling and differentiated product profile for topical roflumilast with efficacy equivalent to high potency steroids, rapid relief from itch, ability to use on all body areas with excellent safety and tolerability and convenient, once-a-day dosing in a easy to use cream or foam formulation; and

Pipeline that could generate sales of $3 billion to $8 billion by 2030 in the U.S. market alone.

ARQ-151 - Topical Roflumilast Cream