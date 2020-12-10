Automotive News Recognizes Lithia Motors Dealers for Excellence

Of the 100 dealerships recognized, DCH Millburn Audi, in Maplewood, NJ topped the list at #1! A first for the dealership and its 9 th consecutive nomination. "Our business is built on relationships," said Al Khouri, general manager of DCH Millburn Audi. "We’ve been successful at building an internal culture of open communication and mutual respect. I’m confident this culture has been significant in retaining talent and loyal clients. Our high performing teams work together to make our customers feel welcome and build memorable experiences."

Lithia Motors & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is proud to announce that ten of its stores have been recognized as the ‘Best Dealerships to Work For in 2020’ by Automotive News . The annual list is a survey and recognition program dedicated to finding and recognizing the best employers in the United States retail automobile industry.

For the ninth year, Automotive News has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify dealerships that have excelled in creating quality workplaces. The Best Dealerships to Work For program measures workplace satisfaction. Winning dealerships are selected and ranked based through confidential employer and employee surveys and information from management.

Lithia Motors and Driveway, deeply rooted in operational excellence in both employee and customer satisfaction, has the broadest coast-to-coast automotive retail network in the nation, reaching over 92% of the United States. The company is proud to announce that seven of its stores are repeat winners for the ninth annual accolade with three new Lithia owned stores joining the list for the first time in 2020.

Lithia’s 10 stores named “100 Best Dealerships to Work For” are:

DCH Millburn Audi in Maplewood, NJ

Named #1 Dealership to Work for 2020.

Also Named to list every year since 2012 – 9th consecutive recognition

DCH Kay Honda in Eatontown, NJ

Ranked #4 and named to list in 2018, 2019

DCH Academy Honda in Old Bridge, NJ

Ranked #6 and named to list in 2019

Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls in Great Falls, Montana

Ranked #11 and first time listing in 2020

DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, NJ

Ranked #13 and named to list in 2016, 2017,2018, 2019

Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Corpus Christi, Texas

Ranked #18 and named to list in 2019

Medford BMW in Medford, Oregon

Ranked #40 and first time listing in 2020

DCH Audi Oxnard in Oxnard, California

Ranked #56 and named to list in 2017,2018, 2019

Honolulu Ford in Honolulu, Hawaii