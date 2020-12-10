​​​​​​​SUSS MicroTec Announces New Mask Aligner for Imprint

Garching, December 10, 2020 - SUSS MicroTec, a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, announces the launch of its latest generation mask aligner, the MA8 Gen5. The new semi-automated tool is specifically aimed at imprint lithography, a key enabling technology for many trending applications such as face or fingerprint recognition, light carpets or augmented reality.

The new platform introduces improved imprint processing features for standard, advanced and high-end processes and provides additional improved functionalities, including the further enhanced SUSS leveling system. The leveling system in particular offers an effective means to achieve an even more precise parallelism between stamp and substrate.

Configured for handling wafers up to 200 mm, the MA8 Gen5 is a highly attractive solution that meets the requirements of a large variety of imprint applications in the field of LED, MEMS/NEMS, micro-optics, augmented reality and opto-electronic sensors, using the renowned SUSS SMILE imprint technology.

"SUSS mask aligners have already been renowned for their reliability and robust performance for over seven decades," says Franz Richter, CEO and Chairman of the Board at SUSS MicroTec SE. "For our customers, this new generation of enhanced aligners provides an imprint solution that meets industry requirements for reliability and precision, in order to efficiently manufacture devices for the applications of today and tomorrow. The new generation marks an important milestone towards achieving the goals of our SUSS 2025 growth strategy."

The MA8 Gen5 is designed as a stand-alone tool, and can also be integrated as a module into a fully automated cluster system for high-volume production.

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit www.suss.com

