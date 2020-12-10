 

Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 15:25  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable on January 11, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 23, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 22, 2020. For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized their marketing as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 11.7 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 61 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

Philip Morris International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share Regulatory News: The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable on January 11, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 23, 2020. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Starbucks Outlines Vision for the Future and Reaffirms Strategy for Continued Growth at Scale, ...
Gilead Announces Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to Support Black Communities Across United ...
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
 Philip Morris International Recognized Among World’s Top Sustainable Businesses with “Triple A” Score from CDP
07.12.20
Philip Morris International Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Authorization of IQOS 3 for Sale in the United States
03.12.20
PMI Commits to Disability Inclusion by Joining The Valuable 500
02.12.20
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Presents at the 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference
25.11.20
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of Presentation at Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference
19.11.20
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
11.11.20
Achtung, Investoren! Zwei Aspekte, die gerade jetzt für Tabakaktien sprechen könnten!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
79
Philip Morris Int. - Zigaretten non-US