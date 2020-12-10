Arista Develops Networking Services for AWS Customers to Connect, Secure, and Extend Enterprise Infrastructures into the Cloud

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced enhancements to Arista CloudEOS, providing native support for AWS Transit Gateway Connect. The integration of CloudEOS with AWS Transit Gateway Connect enables enterprise networks to cost-effectively and easily connect Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enterprise campus, branch, cloud, and data center networks across the private WAN or public Internet connections.

The CloudEOS product family now enables the following capabilities for networking on AWS: