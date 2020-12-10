 

Arista Develops Networking Services for AWS Customers to Connect, Secure, and Extend Enterprise Infrastructures into the Cloud

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced enhancements to Arista CloudEOS, providing native support for AWS Transit Gateway Connect. The integration of CloudEOS with AWS Transit Gateway Connect enables enterprise networks to cost-effectively and easily connect Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enterprise campus, branch, cloud, and data center networks across the private WAN or public Internet connections.

The CloudEOS product family now enables the following capabilities for networking on AWS:

  • Cloud Native Networking - scalable and cost-effective internetworking between on-premises networks and AWS services and networking architectures
  • ‘Easy Button’ Deployment - declarative provisioning enables AWS Transit Gateway Connect and CloudEOS to be deployed together using Hashicorp Terraform, Red Hat Ansible, or Amazon CloudFormation automation
  • End-to-End Segmentation - CloudEOS extends segmentation into existing environments such as data centers or other clouds using an overlay tunnel architecture, thus reducing configuration complexity and keeping end-to-end traffic isolated and secure
  • High-Performance Path Optimization - application performance and reliability is improved with Arista’s Dynamic Path Selection (DPS) which utilizes all active transit paths between clouds and on-premises facilities to achieve service level objectives in complex multi-path networks
  • Network Observability and Monitoring - In conjunction with Arista’s CloudVision as-a-Service, CloudEOS delivers enhanced network visibility into Amazon VPCs and transit gateways used by AWS Transit Gateway Connect

“Deploying AWS Transit Gateway Connect with CloudEOS provides a powerful architecture for constructing secure and scalable networks, delivering to customers a high performance, exceptionally reliable, and cost-effective model for interconnecting enterprise-class cloud networking environments,” said Douglas Gourlay, vice president and general manager for Cloud Networking Software at Arista Networks.

Integration Details

Arista CloudEOS is a proven and familiar software routing platform based on open standards that leverages the popular Arista EOS (Extensible Operating System) at its core. It is available across all major cloud marketplaces to bring advanced networking capabilities comprising BGP Routing, EVPN and VXLAN segmentation, traffic engineering with Quality of Service, and advanced telemetry to the cloud-native and public cloud environment.

