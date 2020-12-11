 

Preliminary result and completion of the offer from Fidim S.r.l.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 14:37  |  38   |   |   

Company Announcement No. 21/2020


Copenhagen, 11 December 2020

On 19 October 2020, Fidim S.r.l. (“Fidim”) published a voluntary public cash offer to the shareholders of Athena Investments A/S (“Athena”) through the Offer Document dated 19 October 2020 and the subsequent Supplement dated 26 November 2020 (see company announcements no. 16/2020 and 20/2020).

Today, Athena has been informed by Fidim that all conditions of the offer have been fulfilled, and Fidim has accordingly decided to complete the offer.

Fidim will hold 90.55 % of the total share capital and voting rights of Athena upon settlement.

Fidim will announce the final result of the offer no later than 15 December 2020.

Fidim will as soon as possible seek to redeem any remaining minority shareholders of Athena and will also seek to delist the shares of Athena from Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Reference is moreover made to the attached announcement from Fidim for further information.


The Board of Directors


Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71
Francesco Vittori, CEO, Tel.: +45 33 36 42 02

Attachments


Athena Investments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Preliminary result and completion of the offer from Fidim S.r.l. Company Announcement No. 21/2020 Copenhagen, 11 December 2020 On 19 October 2020, Fidim S.r.l. (“Fidim”) published a voluntary public cash offer to the shareholders of Athena Investments A/S (“Athena”) through the Offer Document dated 19 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Forwardly, Inc. Acquires Warrants to Purchase 500 Million Shares of Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Extension of offer period and preliminary result of the offer from Fidim S.r.l.
16.11.20
Monthly Update for October 2020