Bearing in mind the health crisis and in accordance with the provisions of decree No. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, the Joint Annual General Meeting of Vilmorin & Cie's Shareholders was held exceptionally in camera, without the physical presence of the shareholders, on Friday December 11, 2020, under the chairmanship of Sébastien VIDAL, Vilmorin & Cie's Chairman and CEO.

The Shareholders were able to follow the full proceedings of the Annual General Meeting directly by teleconference. In order to foster shareholder dialogue, the Shareholders also had the opportunity to ask questions directly during the Annual General Meeting.

A replay of the Meeting (in French) is freely available on the website www.vilmorincie.com, on the home page, and in the section Publications / Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders were invited to vote before the Annual General Meeting. The number of Shareholders voting for the Ordinary part came to 654, which is 88.83% of the total shares with voting rights and 93.29% of the existing voting rights. For the Extraordinary part, the number of Shareholders voting was 653, which is 88.83% of the total shares with voting rights and 93.29% of the existing voting rights.

APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2019-2020

Vilmorin & Cie's Joint Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for fiscal year 2019-2020, posting sales of 1,435.2 million euros, a significant increase of 3.2 % with current data. Vilmorin & Cie posted growth in all its activities, whether in Vegetable Seeds, Field Seeds or Garden Products, and in all its geographical regions. Due to its strategic nature, Vilmorin & Cie's activity was not significantly affected by the health crisis.

Sales for Vegetable Seeds for fiscal year 2019-2020 came to 705.5 million euros, an increase of 2.6% with current data compared with the previous fiscal year.

Vilmorin & Cie posted truly fine performances for several of its strategic global crops (tomato, sweet pepper, hot pepper, cauliflower and carrot), and for crops intended for the canning and freezing market (sweet corn, bean and pea). Business was particularly dynamic in North America, whereas fortunes in Asia were mixed. At the end of the fiscal year, Vilmorin & Cie confirmed its position as No. 1 worldwide for vegetable seeds.