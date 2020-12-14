Extension of the mandate of the management board members of AS Ekspress Grupp and AS Ekspress Meedia

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will continue with three members as before: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (Chairman of the Board), Signe Kukin and Kaspar Hanni.

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp decided to extend for the next three years the mandate of Mr. Kaspar Hanni as a Member of the Management Board until 19 December 2023.

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Meedia – the 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp – decided to extend for the next three years the mandate of the Chairman of the Management Board Mr. Argo Virkebau as a Member of the Management Board until 1 January 2024 and the mandate of Mrs. Karin Vene as a Member of the Management Board until 31 July 2024.

At the same time, the mandate of Mr. Kaspar Hanni as a Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Meedia has also been extended for the next five years until 31 January 2026.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Meedia will continue in the former composition. The Management Board: Argo Virkebau (the Chairman), Urmo Soonvald, Tarvo Ulejev, Erle Laak-Sepp and Karin Vene. The Supervisory Board: Hans Luik (the Chairman), Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Signe Kukin and Kaspar Hanni.





AS Ekspress Meedia is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi , publishes newspapers Eesti Ekspress , Eesti Päevaleht , Maaleht and LP and the most popular magazines Eesti Naine, Anne ja Stiil, Pere ja Kodu, Oma Maitse, Maakodu, Tervis Pluss and Kroonika. The mission of Ekspress Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.

Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

+372 669 8381

signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.