 

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 19:00  |  53   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 2, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BSX) securities between April 24, 2019 and November 16, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Boston Scientific investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 17, 2020, Boston Scientific announced a worldwide recall of all unused inventory of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, a transcatheter aortic valve replacement product which had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in April 2019. Citing "complexities associated with the product delivery system" and the “additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system,” the Company stated that it had "chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately."

On this news, Boston Scientific's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or approximately 8%, to close at $35.03 per share on November 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System's product delivery system was dysfunctional and threatened the continued viability of the entire product line; (2) as a result, the Company had materially overstated the continued commercial viability and profitability of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Scientific securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 2, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Boston Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 2, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific” or the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Peck Company Holdings and its Strategic Partner GreenBond Advisors Featured by Nasdaq ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Boston Scientific Corporation Investors of the Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BSX
08.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) on Behalf of Investors
08.12.20
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation - BSX
07.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) on Behalf of Investors
07.12.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation – BSX