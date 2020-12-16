Appointments to Edenred’s Executive Committee

Eric Sauvage appointed Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategy

Julien Tanguy, previously Chief Executive Officer of Edenred France, has been appointed Group Executive Vice President, Finance and joined the Edenred Group Executive Committee.

A graduate of SKEMA Business School, Julien Tanguy, 48, began his career in 1996 as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers. In 2001, he joined SFR as Controlling Manager and subsequently moved to Europcar in 2005, where he served successively as Finance Director at Europcar Information Services and Chief Financial Officer of Europcar France. In 2011, he joined Edenred France as Chief Financial Officer, also taking on the role of Operations Director one year later. In 2016, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Edenred France, in which role he notably led a far-reaching digital transformation and the integration of Proweb CE.

His appointment will be effective as of January 4, 2021. Based in Issy-les-Moulineaux, he will report to Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred.

Julien Tanguy will succeed Patrick Bataillard, who is taking his career in a new direction after five years with Edenred. Patrick Bataillard will continue working with the Group in the role of Senior Advisor for the first few months of 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, said: “I am delighted to welcome Julien to this new role and have him on Edenred’s Executive Committee. His in-depth knowledge of the Group, his experience in key finance department roles and his leadership skills are just a few of the many reasons behind our decision to appoint Julien as Patrick’s successor. I would like to give my warmest thanks to Patrick for his tremendous contribution to Edenred’s transformation and his unwavering commitment to the Group over the past five years. I wish him every success in his future projects.”

Eric Sauvage has been appointed Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategy and joined the Edenred Group Executive Committee.

A graduate of Sciences Po Paris, Eric Sauvage, 48, began his career in 1995 as a consultant at A.T. Kearney, where he was made partner in 2008. He then became EMEA Practice Leader and member of the partner election committee. For more than 20 years, he supported several international groups with their strategy and transformation programs. In 2016, he joined Carrefour France as Corporate Secretary and Head of Transformation, where he notably took the lead in structuring and implementing the Carrefour 2022 plan. Since 2019, he has served as a senior advisor at BCG and to business leaders. He is also an advisor to the Institut Montaigne think tank.