DJ Khaled Announces Another One With His Entrance Into The CBD Lifestyle & Wellness Sector

Although most well-known for his contributions to the music world, the self-made businessman turned international music icon is also a dedicated family man -- committed to instilling the importance of health and wellness into everyday life. Grateful to be a father, he released two albums in honor of his children, Father of Asahd in 2019 and Grateful in 2017. With all of these blessings, Khaled continues building his legacy and success by focusing his energies on the health and wellness sector.

Cave Creek, AZ, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC): Music magnate, mega producer and GRAMMY Award-winning artist DJ Khaled announces his entrance into the CBD industry. Inspired by his personal wellness journey, Khaled, in partnership with Endexx, a leading producer and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, will introduce his new company and debut the first collection in 2021.

“As a father, an entrepreneur, a music exec and visionary I am blessed with daily inspiration, a drive to work hard and a passion for success. CBD has become a part of my daily routine and allows me to focus myself and my energies, while striving to better myself every day,” says DJ Khaled. “I was drawn to Endexx Corporation because they're an innovative company that has proven they have the keys to deliver consistent, top of the line, high-quality products.”

“We are excited to announce our partnership with DJ Khaled,” stated Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx Corporation. “Khaled’s knowledge and passion for CBD is bountiful and we realized we are aligned in our approach towards product quality and business acumen. We understand and share the values that a brand goes beyond physical products; it needs to help people feel good about themselves and be part of a day-to-day lifestyle.”

Miami based IMPACT Brokers, the third party in the joint venture, will be spearheading sales and integrated marketing efforts on behalf of the brand. “We are committed to accelerating innovation and diversity throughout this developing industry while offering strategic guidance to best-in-class CBD suppliers. IMPACT Brokers sits at the forefront of culture and has the ability to predict industry trends. We look forward to taking this newest business nationwide,” says Ryan Stender, CEO of IMPACT Brokers.