Gray Television Has Surpassed $400 Million in Net Political Advertising Revenue for 2020

Atlanta, Ga, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced that its local television stations and digital platforms have now run more than $400 million in political advertisements since January 1, 2020, net of commissions and agency fees.

Since Election Day, November 3rd, Gray’s local television stations and digital platforms serving communities in the State of Georgia have run approximately $20 million (net) in political campaign and political issue advertisements related to the two run-off election races for U.S. Senate seats in Georgia. Gray expects political advertisements for these two races will continue running through January 5, 2021, the date of the special elections. As a result, Gray’s total net political revenue for the calendar year 2020 will exceed the $400 million level that was crossed yesterday.