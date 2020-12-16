DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Alliance All for One Group SE plans to acquire SAP service provider SNP Poland 16.12.2020 / 21:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- All for One Group plans to acquire majority stake in SNP Poland

- Acquisition planned for the first quarter 2021

- Planned stake will drive even closer collaboration on SAP S/4HANA conversion between the two companies

- Acquisition will enable All for One Group to strengthen its international project and service provider business

Filderstadt, 16 December 2020 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, plans to acquire the majority stake in SAP service provider SNP Poland from SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Heidelberg, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migration. The acquisition is planned for the first quarter 2021. For purchasing all the shares, both parties also intend to conclude mutual call and put options executable from the end of 2023 onwards. Both companies announced the acquisition today.

The planned acquisition of SNP Poland - a leading provider of SAP services in Poland with more than 400 employees - will further strengthen the close collaboration in the SAP S/4HANA conversion environment that already exists between All for One Group and SNP. Looking ahead, both companies see themselves as close and key partners of SNP Poland with different areas of expertise and a shared focus on an SAP S/4HANA conversion factory.

Driving growth: S/4HANA transformation and international projects

Lars Landwehrkamp, CEO of All for One Group, explains the rationale behind the acquisition: »We definitely want SNP Poland to support All for One Group in its efforts to grow. Primarily with its expertise in implementing the technical SAP S/4HANA conversions, which we will increasingly need for our large SAP customer base in the years to come, but also when executing major international projects, which are increasingly playing a greater role within our Group. In this international environment, SNP Poland and its 400 experts contribute not only manpower, but also years of experience«.