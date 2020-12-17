 

Pacific Drilling Announces Final Voting Results Indicating Overwhelming Acceptance of its Prearranged Plan of Reorganization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020   

Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTC: PACDQ) announced today the final voting results on the First Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of Pacific Drilling S.A. and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the “Plan”). The voting results indicate overwhelming acceptance of the Plan by the two classes entitled to vote on the Plan. The Company has received votes in favor of the Plan from (a) 97.87% in number of the holders of Class 3 First Lien Notes Claims that voted and 99.98% in amount of Class 3 First Lien Notes Claims that voted and (b) 100% in number and amount of the Holders of Class 4 Second Lien Notes Claims that voted. Based on the voting results, the Company believes that it remains on track for Plan confirmation at or shortly following the Plan confirmation hearing currently scheduled for December 21, 2020 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court”) and for emergence from the Chapter 11 proceedings by year-end.

The Plan, if confirmed by the Bankruptcy Court, will de-lever the Company’s balance sheet by eliminating over $1 billion of funded debt obligations and provide the Company with access to additional liquidity to operate going forward through an $80,000,000 senior secured delayed draw term loan exit facility. The Company expects to emerge by year-end with approximately $180 million of liquidity, consisting of new capital in the form of the exit facility and approximately $100 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand.

Voting on the Plan ended on December 14, 2020. Prime Clerk LLC, the Company’s claims, noticing, and solicitation agent, has certified and filed the final voting results with the Bankruptcy Court on December 16, 2020.

Additional information regarding the restructuring and Chapter 11 proceedings, including the Plan, can be found (i) on our website at www.pacificdrilling.com/restructuring, (ii) on a website administered by Prime Clerk, at http://cases.primeclerk.com/PacificDrilling2020, or (iii) via our dedicated restructuring information line at: +1 877-930-4314 (toll free) or +1 347-897-4073 (international).

Advisors

Greenhill & Co. is acting as financial advisor, Latham & Watkins LLP and Jones Walker LLP are serving as legal counsel, and AlixPartners is acting as restructuring advisor to Pacific Drilling in connection with the restructuring. Houlihan Lokey is acting as financial advisor and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is acting as legal advisor to an ad hoc group of noteholders.

