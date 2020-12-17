Anoto’s education subsidiary, Knowledge AI, commercially launches its new remote learning solution KAIT@HOME and receives six commercial pilots

Stockholm, December 17, 2020 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that its education subsidiary Knowledge AI has received customers for commercial pilots from the US (1), Kuwait (1), Jordan (2) and Korea (2) for its newly launched remote learning solution called KAIT@HOME. The new remote learning solution is a unique two-way communication that enables students to share their work with their teachers or with the rest of the class.



“This is a product that provides an essential feature of engaging students in a live remote learning class. We believe it significantly improves the quality of education and fills the gap and restrictions of online education imposes. We have seen immediate positive responses from our customers and expect to increase our customer base globally as COVID is a global phenomenon shared by all. We feel that it is the right product in the most opportune moment for remote learning,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI.