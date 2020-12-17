 

Victory Capital Appoints Nikhil Sudan President, Direct Investor Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has named Nikhil Sudan to the newly created position of President, Direct Investor Business.

Sudan, 44, will join Victory Capital from McKinsey & Company, where he is a Partner located in the company’s New York office, and a leader of McKinsey’s wealth and asset management practice. In that role, he has served global asset managers, wealth managers, hedge funds, and private equity managers on a range of strategies for growth, distribution, client experience, digital and analytics, and mergers and acquisitions.

“Launching our Direct Investor Business has been a significant achievement for Victory Capital,” said David Brown, Chairman and CEO. “As we continue to invest and allocate resources to realize this growth opportunity, we are thrilled to welcome Nikhil and look forward to him leading this important business. We have worked with Nikhil and gotten to know him well over the past year, and he has already been instrumental in transforming our use of data and advanced analytics.”

Sudan will start in his new role in January 2021 and will be based in Victory Capital’s San Antonio headquarters. He will also become a member of the Company’s Executive Committee.

Sudan commented, “I’m eager to join Victory Capital, a fast-growing company with talented people dedicated to their clients. I like and respect David Brown and the leadership team, who have created a culture of entrepreneurship, teamwork and ownership. They have an impressive track record of strategic vision, execution, and integrity. I know we will collaborate well together to grow the Direct Investor Business.

“Working with firms across the world has shown me that tomorrow’s most successful asset managers are moving beyond solely manufacturing products to delivering distinctive experiences for the investors who rely on those products to achieve their life goals. Victory Capital is ideally positioned with its direct investor base, and this is an exciting time as we embark together on this latest evolution of the Company’s business model and growth strategy.”

Previously, Sudan was Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Ada Investments, where he managed the hedge fund’s business functions. Prior to that, he was at Bridgewater Associates, where he led strategic multi-year transformations in technology and operations. Sudan earned an M.B.A. with distinction from INSEAD and a B.Sc. summa cum laude from Union College.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $142.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn.

Victory Capital Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Capital Appoints Nikhil Sudan President, Direct Investor Business Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has named Nikhil Sudan to the newly created position of President, Direct Investor Business. Sudan, 44, will join Victory Capital from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Victory Capital Reports November 2020 Assets Under Management