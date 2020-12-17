Victory Capital Appoints Nikhil Sudan President, Direct Investor Business

Sudan, 44, will join Victory Capital from McKinsey & Company, where he is a Partner located in the company’s New York office, and a leader of McKinsey’s wealth and asset management practice. In that role, he has served global asset managers, wealth managers, hedge funds, and private equity managers on a range of strategies for growth, distribution, client experience, digital and analytics, and mergers and acquisitions.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has named Nikhil Sudan to the newly created position of President, Direct Investor Business.

“Launching our Direct Investor Business has been a significant achievement for Victory Capital,” said David Brown, Chairman and CEO. “As we continue to invest and allocate resources to realize this growth opportunity, we are thrilled to welcome Nikhil and look forward to him leading this important business. We have worked with Nikhil and gotten to know him well over the past year, and he has already been instrumental in transforming our use of data and advanced analytics.”

Sudan will start in his new role in January 2021 and will be based in Victory Capital’s San Antonio headquarters. He will also become a member of the Company’s Executive Committee.

Sudan commented, “I’m eager to join Victory Capital, a fast-growing company with talented people dedicated to their clients. I like and respect David Brown and the leadership team, who have created a culture of entrepreneurship, teamwork and ownership. They have an impressive track record of strategic vision, execution, and integrity. I know we will collaborate well together to grow the Direct Investor Business.

“Working with firms across the world has shown me that tomorrow’s most successful asset managers are moving beyond solely manufacturing products to delivering distinctive experiences for the investors who rely on those products to achieve their life goals. Victory Capital is ideally positioned with its direct investor base, and this is an exciting time as we embark together on this latest evolution of the Company’s business model and growth strategy.”

Previously, Sudan was Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Ada Investments, where he managed the hedge fund’s business functions. Prior to that, he was at Bridgewater Associates, where he led strategic multi-year transformations in technology and operations. Sudan earned an M.B.A. with distinction from INSEAD and a B.Sc. summa cum laude from Union College.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $142.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

