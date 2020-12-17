ICE appointed to host UK emissions auctions for the UK Emissions Trading Scheme

As announced on December 14, 2020, the UK Government and Devolved Administrations will launch a UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) from January 1, 2021, to replace the UK’s participation in the EU ETS.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announces that ICE has been appointed to host emissions auctions on behalf of the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Further details on the auction calendar and the spot and futures contracts ICE intends to launch in connection with the new UK ETS will be announced in due course. ICE plans to commence auctions and launch the related futures contracts as soon as feasible and no later than the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

“We congratulate the UK Government for its commitment and vision for a UK emissions trading scheme and are delighted to continue hosting auctions on its behalf,” said Gordon Bennett, Managing Director, Utility Markets at ICE. “Market-based mechanisms like carbon cap and trade programs are pivotal in allowing policy makers to control the quantity of carbon to align with their net-zero commitments and consequently put a price on the externality of pollution to reach those goals in the most cost-effective manner.”

ICE has conducted Phase III EUA auctions on behalf of the UK Government since November 2012 and the first EUAA auction on ICE took place in September 2014.

ICE has been a leader in environmental markets for nearly two decades. A wide and increasing group of stakeholders use the price signals from ICE’s markets and indices to help assess climate transition risk in their portfolios, and access liquidity pools for compliance purposes, managing risk and allocating capital to benefit from energy transition opportunities.

On December 4, EUA open interest (OI) hit a record value for notional equivalent of more than €51.4 billion. EUA futures and options are part of ICE’s environmental complex which also includes futures and options connected to ICE’s California Carbon allowances (CCA), Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and renewable energy credits (RECs). ADV in the environmental complex is up by approximately 20%, with OI up by approximately 16% from the end of 2019.

