 

Can-Am Completed Record-Breaking Racing Year in 2020

VALCOURT, Quebec, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) saw Can-Am Off-Road racers set new standards for side-by-side vehicle performance this year. And as 2020 approaches the finish line, the company is looking in its rearview mirror and celebrating a record-breaking year on racetracks around the world. And, just as importantly, acknowledging what all those victories mean for everyone who craves the ultimate in off-road exhilaration.

“2020 was an incredible year for Can-Am Off-Road racing,” said Bernard Guy, Senior Vice President of Global Product Strategy at BRP. “The results speak for themselves. And much like automotive manufacturers involved with F1 or NASCAR, racing is a key marker for our product innovation. We observe and test vehicle dynamics and performance in the harshest of conditions, and then we take that same winning formula and apply it to our entire lineup, whether it’s used on the track, for work, or out with friends and family.”

So Many Podiums
This year, production-based UTV Turbo race categories were dominated by the Can-Am Maverick X3 and its roster of professional and amateur racers. From the renowned Dakar Rally in January to the SCORE Pro UTV Championship in December, and oh-so-many in between, the Can-Am Maverick X3 brought a wide and diverse group of riders into the winner’s circle, making history along the way.

Highlights from Around the World:

  • Casey Currie and co-driver Sean Berriman became the first Americans to win the Dakar Rally on four wheels. They covered a grueling 7,500+ km over 12 days, showcasing the incredible performance, toughness, and reliability of the Maverick X3 along the way.
  • Hunter Miller won the Ultra4 King of the Hammers, leading a podium sweep for the Maverick X3 in a race dubbed “the toughest one-day off-road race on the planet” – which isn’t an exaggeration
  • Phil Blurton won the season-long Best in the Desert Championship
  • Matt Burroughs won the season-long SCORE Championship
  • Corry Weller won the season-long Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series
  • Toby Price won the Goondiwindi 400, a grueling 400 km race in Australia
  • Denisio Casarini Filho and Ivo Renato Mayer won the Rally dos Sertões in Brazil

To compete (and win) against world-class competition, Can-Am racers start exactly where a regular rider does: with a stock Can-Am Maverick X3.

"The development of our vehicles is done from the rider down, and we create machines suited to their wide array of needs,” says Jean-François Leclerc, BRP Race Manager. “The fact that the Maverick X3 can achieve such amazing results across the board on the hardest tracks in the world means it’s built to overcome any challenges thrown at it by weekend riders."

People looking for a vehicle capable of tackling the toughest terrain, remote vistas and exciting trails can rely on the winning vehicles of the world’s hardest off-road races. Racing nearly every weekend demonstrates the astounding solidity and flexibility of the Maverick X3. Whether riders are looking for a thrill in the rocks or the mud, or landowners needing a vehicle that can work as hard as they do, it can be done with confidence in a Can-Am machine built to conquer the roughest conditions.

Can-Am has the right machine, part, or accessory to ensure you are able to get the most out of whatever you asking your machine to do. For more technical details and product specs, as well as information about the complete MY21 lineup of Can-Am Off-Road vehicles, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/.

About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience.

With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For information:
Steven Ross
Global Consumer Public Relations Specialist
Tel: 438.885.2751
Steven.ross@brp.com
media@brp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b3c1c58-8c57-46ba ...


