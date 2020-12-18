Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG successfully closes 2019/2020 financial year and publishes sustainability report for the first time

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG successfully closes 2019/2020 financial year and publishes sustainability report for the first time

- Net profit for 2019/2020 in the amount of 50.8 € million

- Gross rental income increased by 60% to 40.8 € million

- FFO increases by 91% to 24.6 € million or 0.84 € per share

- EPRA NAV increases by 52% from 7.74 € per share to 11.74 € per share

- FFO forecast of 32.0 € million to 34.0 € million for financial year 2020/2021

- FFO run rate at 38.0€ million to 40.0 € million at the end of the 2020/2021 financial year

- Dividend proposal of 0.24 € per share

Rostock, 18.12.2020 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (''DIR'') (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) closes the past financial year 2019/2020 profitably and successfully.

Improvement of the financial figures

DIR's rental income increased from 25.5 € million to 40.8 € million in the past financial year. Analogously, DIR's rental income rose by almost 50% from just under 21.0 € million in the previous year to over 31.0 € million in the 2019/2020 financial year. The administrative expense ratio decreased from 7.7% in the previous year to 6.9%.

FFO (Funds From Operations) increased by 91% from 12.9 million € to 24.6 million € and is therefore within the forecast range of 23.0 million € to 25.0 million €. The increase in FFO per share from 0.60 € to 0.84 € corresponds to 41.1%.

The company's equity more than doubled in absolute terms, and the undiluted EPRA NAV per share rose by 51.8% from 7.74 € to 11.74 €.

The net LTV, net debt to equity ratio, has dropped significantly from 57.8% to 37.1%, allowing DIR to raise further debt.

FFO forecast between 32.0 € million to 34.0 € million for the financial year 2020/2021

For the new financial year 2020/2021, the Executive Board expects FFO between 32.0 € million and 34.0 € million. The FFO run rate, which represents the annualised FFO excluding accrual effects, is expected to be between 38.0 € million and 40.0 € million at the end of the current financial year 2020/2021.