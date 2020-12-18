 

Velodyne Lidar Signs Multi-Year Sales Agreement with Motional to Provide Alpha Prime Sensors for Its Driverless Vehicles

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR) today announced a multi-year sales agreement for Alpha Prime sensors with Motional, a global driverless technology leader. Velodyne will be the exclusive provider of long-range, surround view lidar sensors for Motional’s SAE Level 4 driverless vehicles.

Velodyne Lidar announced a multi-year sales agreement for Alpha Prime sensors with Motional, a global driverless technology leader. The Alpha Prime sensor is industry-leading for its combined range, resolution and field of view that collectively address the high-performance requirements of autonomous vehicles. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

The Alpha Prime sensor is industry-leading for its combined range, resolution and field of view that collectively address the high-performance requirements of autonomous vehicles. The sensor was developed to improve safety in autonomy and offers high resolution along with robust reflectivity returns, simplifying detection and tracking of vehicles, pedestrians and other road obstructions. The Alpha Prime can help autonomous vehicles safely navigate roadways at various speeds, traveling in a range of road conditions such as rain, sleet and snow.

Motional has been at the forefront of driverless innovation for decades and has introduced self-driving technology to hundreds of thousands of people. It’s creating the world’s highest-performing and safest driverless vehicles and systems that will fundamentally improve mobility around the world.

“By working with Motional, we’re on the cutting edge of making driverless vehicles a safe everyday reality,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO, Velodyne Lidar. “Velodyne and Motional have a shared mission of safety-first and we’re proud that our Alpha Prime sensors will be used by Motional’s vehicles as they safely navigate real roads.”

Velodyne’s Alpha Prime is a next generation lidar sensor that utilizes Velodyne’s patented 360-degree surround view perception technology to support autonomous mobility. A result of over ten years of lidar development and learning, the Alpha Prime supports autonomous operation across a broad range of road settings, including urban and highway environments.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

