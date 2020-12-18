 

Putnam Investments Announces Updated 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds

The updated 19(a) monthly distribution notices for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) are now available. These informational notices provide further details on the sources of the funds’ monthly distributions and follows the most recent distribution announcement.

The table below provides an estimate of the sources of the Fund’s current distribution and its cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per share of common stock basis, and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

Estimated sources & percentages of distributions
Ticker Time period Per share
distribution
(Dec) 		Net
investment
income 		Short-
term
capital
gains 		Long-
term
capital
gains 		Return of
capital 		Net
investment
income 		Short-
term
capital
gains 		Long-
term
capital
gains 		Return of
capital
PMM (FYE 10/31) Current month

$

0.0320

$

0.0271

$

-

$

-

$

0.0049

84.7

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

15.3

%

Fiscal YTD

$

0.0640

$

0.0549

$

-

$

-

$

0.0091

85.8

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

14.2

