AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Announce Cumulative Preferred Share Repurchase Plan

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ) (each a “Fund” and, collectively, the “Funds”) today announced that the Funds’ Boards of Trustees have approved a repurchase plan (the “Repurchase Plan”) with respect to the outstanding series A cumulative preferred shares (“CPS”) for each of NCV (NYSE: NCV PR A) and NCZ (NYSE: NCZ PR A), in an attempt to provide portfolio managers with an additional tool to manage the Funds’ capital structures. Each of NCV and NCZ has access to a short-term revolving credit facility provided by State Street Bank and Trust Company that charges a short-term variable rate of interest (the “State Street Credit Facility”). Pursuant to the Repurchase Plan, a Fund will repurchase its CPS in the open market on any trading day when (i) a Fund’s CPS are trading at a market price at or below their liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), provided the current rate of interest on its State Street Credit Facility is less than or equal to 5.00% or (ii) a Fund’s CPS are trading at a market price which represents a premium of up to 1.00% above their liquidation preference (up to $25.25) provided the current rate of interest on its State Street Credit Facility is less than or equal to 3.00% for NCV or less than or equal to 2.75% for NCZ, subject, in each case, to the terms and conditions of the Repurchase Plan and input from the portfolio management team as to market conditions and other factors. Any repurchases will be made consistently with the requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. On each day that shares are repurchased under the Repurchase Plan, a Fund may repurchase its shares in an amount up to 25% of the average daily trading volume of the CPS over the trailing four week period. It is currently expected that each Fund would borrow under its respective State Street Credit Facility to replace any leverage reduced through the Repurchase Plan.

