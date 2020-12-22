 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
22.12.2020, 14:45  |  30   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 21.12.2020; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
19.90 549
19.90 1232
19.90 1085
19.90 1032
19.90 552
19.82 150
19.84 58
19.86 33
19.88 104
19.88 1337
19.90 250
19.92 104
19.92 1464
19.80 11
19.80 774
19.86 107
19.86 482
19.86 1345
19.88 3281
19.88 1000
19.84 1000
19.80 1000
19.68 500
19.68 500
19.64 300
19.64 64
19.78 136
19.74 148
19.74 357
19.74 69
19.74 426
19.70 1000
19.66 383
19.66 617
19.60 10
19.60 10
19.60 200
19.60 260
19.60 520
19.56 119
19.56 23
19.56 858
19.52 1000
19.48 53
19.48 612
19.48 335
19.44 686
19.44 314
19.40 1000
19.40 667
19.52 60
19.52 16
19.52 257
19.72 5
19.72 101
19.74 99
19.74 1795
19.70 500
19.70 476
19.70 24
19.66 774
19.72 226
19.70 521
19.70 430
19.70 2
19.70 47
19.80 56
19.80 24
19.80 2
19.82 150
19.82 3
19.82 73
19.82 106
19.82 63
19.84 107
19.84 426
19.84 111
19.86 150
19.86 101
19.86 107
19.86 2021
19.78 50
19.82 189
19.82 1
19.84 33
19.86 150
19.86 107
19.86 100
19.88 104
19.88 2051
19.88 265
19.90 284
19.90 308
19.90 308
19.90 100

total volume: 41000
total price: 810485.24
average price: 19.76793268292680


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: ATX, VÖNIX, WBI
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

