 

WisdomTree Updates ETF Family with Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 14:30  |  55   |   |   

Reorganization of Fund – previously the WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund – introduces updated approach to broad-based commodity investing

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced the completion of the reorganization of the WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (“CCIF”) into and with the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund. The Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund is organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, with no Schedule K-1 and an expense ratio of 0.55%. The Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund will focus on providing broad-based exposure to a diversified basket of commodities through investment in futures contracts and trade under the ticker symbol “GCC”.   

Jeremy Schwartz, WisdomTree Global Head of Research, said, “The macroeconomic backdrop as we emerge from lockdowns could bring higher inflation. We believe it is a good time to investigate commodities as hedges to traditional portfolios given the sustained low interest rate environment and these elevated inflation risks.”

Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund: What’s Under the Hood?

Taking a broad-based commodity investing approach, the Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund seeks to:

  • Provide broad-based exposure to a diversified basket of over 25 commodities across four major sectors: Energy, Agriculture (including Grains, Softs and Livestock), Precious Metals, and Industrial Metals, in contrast to CCIF, which provided exposure to a more limited basket of 17 commodities; and
  • Focus on hard assets and precious metals to preserve purchasing power and industrial metals like copper, aluminum, and nickel for anticipated demand growth with the energy transition and decarbonization processes.

“The Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund provides commodity exposure across all major sectors while recognizing through its exposures the shifting commodity demand from new technologies in electronic devices, electricity delivery and storage, transportation, communication, and manufacturing. In contrast to CCIF, the Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund does not use a fixed rolling mechanism as it seeks to maximize carry and roll futures contracts in a manner designed to enhance returns while lowering volatility,” Schwartz added.

Seite 1 von 3
Wisdomtree Investments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WisdomTree Updates ETF Family with Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) Reorganization of Fund – previously the WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund – introduces updated approach to broad-based commodity investingNEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WisdomTree (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions
15.12.20
WisdomTree Named as Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management 2020
08.12.20
WisdomTree ETFs Declare Final Capital Gains Distributions
23.11.20
WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions