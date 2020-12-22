 

Eros Now Select is Now Available Through Apple TV Channels in 11 New Countries

Eros Now, a leading South Asian streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: EROS), a Global Entertainment Company, has made its content available through Eros Now Select for Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, and other platforms in 11 new countries. After its successful launch in the US, Canada and India, Eros Now Select is now available to customers in significant overseas markets, such as Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Cambodia, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Tajikistan.

The global demand for Bollywood movies and Indian originals makes Eros Now Select an ideal online destination for South Asian diaspora worldwide to access the best video streaming experience. As Indian entertainment content continues to attract a massive audience base worldwide, the expansion through Apple TV channels deepens Eros Now Select’s consumer footprint in these growing OTT markets.

Subscribers to Eros Now Select through Apple TV channels can watch online or enjoy offline downloads of their favorite shows on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their own Apple ID and password on their own devices.

Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, “The rise in OTT consumption worldwide opens up immense opportunities for Eros Now Select - widely known for its extensive Bollywood and Indian originals - to expand reach and ramp up distribution in 11 new territories on the Apple TV app.”

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies into one app and is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung, LG, and Sony smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Apple TV app also features Apple TV+, Apple’s video subscription service offering original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers, as well as other Apple TV channels, personalized and curated recommendations, and movies to buy or rent.

About Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers as of September 30, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

About Eros Now:

Eros Now, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is the world’s leading Indian OTT platform with over 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers. It offers endless entertainment hosting one of the largest movie libraries (over 12,000 digital titles), as well as premium television shows, music and music videos, unmatched in quantity and quality. Eros Now also has a deep library of short-form content, totalling over 4,400 short-form videos including trailers, original short exclusive interviews, and marketing shorts. To date Eros Now has successfully premiered over 180 films in nine different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, and Punjabi. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

