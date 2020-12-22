 

Blink Charging Signs Exclusive Long-Term Agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network to Own and Operate EV Chargers across their Portfolio of Health Care Locations

- Initial deployment of 219 chargers will be located at 35 Pennsylvania locations

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has signed an exclusive seven-year agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) for Blink to own and operate charging stations across the health network's extensive portfolio of locations. The agreement allows Blink to deploy EV chargers across LVHN’s hundreds of health care facilities, including hospitals, health centers, physician practices, rehabilitation locations, ExpressCARE sites and other outpatient care locations. Under this agreement, Blink will own and operate the charging stations.

"As evidenced by the exclusive and long-term nature of this agreement 7-years with two 7-year extensions, LVHN is committing to making EV charging stations available to the medical staff, patients and visitors of Lehigh Valley Health Network. They serve as a model both in their local communities and the health care industry, and they should be commended for providing the infrastructure required to make widespread EV adoption a reality," said Blink Charging Chief Operating Officer Brendan Jones.

"At LVHN, we care deeply about our community's environmental future and are committed to the use of clean energy and transportation," said LVHN President and CEO Brian Nester, DO, MBA, FACOEP. "Electric vehicles have many benefits, including reducing carbon dioxide pollution and improving the health of communities. That's why we are excited to make EV fast-charging stations readily available to Lehigh Valley residents. We believe this effort will help pave the way for more widespread adoption of electric vehicle use in the future."

"As the EV boom continues, Blink is leveraging our relationships, such as this one with Lehigh Valley Health Network, to identify host locations that recognize the need for EV charging infrastructure as consumer demand increases. We appreciate these long-term, exclusive contracts as they allow us and the host location to add charging stations as warranted by demand," said Jones.

The deployments began with the first Level 2 fast-charging stations at Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Six additional chargers are scheduled to be deployed in 2020 at LVH-Muhlenberg, and six at its soon-to-open LVH-Hecktown Oaks campus in early 2021. The remainder of the initial 219 chargers will be deployed in 2021.

