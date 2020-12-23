Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Listing of Haier Smart Home's H-Shares to Establish 'A＋D＋H' Global Capital Market Platform

To date, the privatization of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. by Haier Smart Home by way of a scheme of arrangement has finally been completed. In accordance with the scheme document, the listing of the shares of Haier Electronics on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) was officially withdrawn at 9:00 am (HKT) today. Haier Electronics has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Haier Smart Home. Haier Group remains to be the controlling shareholder of Haier Smart Home.

The Management of Haier Smart Home stated, "Haier Smart Home's listing at HKEX speaks for the Company's confidence over the Hong Kong capital market. Together with our shareholders, we are looking forward to witnessing the prosperous chapter of Haier Smart Home in an era of IoT in the Hong Kong capital market."



Global capital market platform yielding synergistic effect

Haier Smart Home is the leader in the global home appliances industry and global pioneer in providing smart home solutions, whose A-Shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and D-Shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. After the completion of listing in Hong Kong, Haier Smart Home has become a tri-listed company of "A+D+H"-Shares, which synchronizes with the Company's global operations. As mentioned in the scheme document, after the privatization has become effective, Haier Smart Home and Haier Electronics are expected to achieve potential synergies in both business development and corporate governance, along with its expansion of competitive advantages.