Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (the Company) advises that that both resolutions considered at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting, which was held today, were passed with the requisite majorities by way of a poll.



The resolutions and details of the proxy voting results are provided in the attached Proxy Summary in accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).