Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE: PHD) (the “Fund”) announced today the final results for the previously announced issuer tender offer for up to 50% of the Fund’s outstanding common shares (the “Shares”). The Fund’s tender offer expired on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Fund has accepted 12,369,087 duly tendered and not withdrawn Shares, representing approximately 50% of the Fund’s outstanding Shares. The Shares accepted for tender were repurchased at a price of $11.0616, equal to 98.5% of the net asset value per Share of $11.23 as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 23, 2020, the pricing date stated in the Offer to Purchase. Because the total number of Shares tendered exceeds the number of Shares offered to purchase, all tendered Shares are subject to pro-ration in accordance with the terms of the Offer to Purchase. Under final pro-ration, 86.4% of the Shares tendered will be accepted for payment, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. Payment for the accepted Shares will be made on or about December 28, 2020. Following the purchase of the tendered Shares, the Fund will have approximately 12,369,087 Shares outstanding.