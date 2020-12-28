Changes in substantial shareholding

AS Ekspress Grupp informs about the change in the structure of shareholders with substantial holdings.

On 28.12.2020, OÜ HHL Rühm informed AS Ekspress Grupp that as a result of recent transactions, Hans Luik’s indirect holding in AS Ekspress Grupp will increase to a total of 60.28%. During the period from 22nd December to 28th December 2020, OÜ HHL Rühm has acquired 1,096,475 shares of Ekspress Grupp.

OÜ HHL Rühm owns 34.42% (10,599,525 shares) and Hans Luik owns 25.86% (7,963,307 shares) of the shares of AS Ekspress Grupp after the transaction on 28 December 2020.