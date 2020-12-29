 

Hofseth Biocare ASA MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

RH Industri AS, a company controlled by Roger Hofseth, has today 29 December 2020 bought 60,002 shares at an average price of 8.416 per share.

Roger Hofseth is CEO and primary insider in Hofseth BioCare ASA. After the transaction, Roger Hofseth AS owns 51,550,000 shares corresponding to 14.53 % of the outstanding shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


