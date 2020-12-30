 

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful closing of the acquisition QBC 1,2 & 7 in Vienna, Austria

30 December 2020, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

In August 2019, EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. signed the forward purchase transaction regarding the acquisition of prestigious QBC 1 & 2 in Vienna, Austria from the joint venture partners UBM Development (66%) and S IMMO (34%). The closing now took place on December 29, 2020.

The Closing includes the office properties QBC 1 & 2 with a leasable area of 38,700 sqm as well as QBC 7, the underground car park with 583 parking spaces (total of almost 680 parking spaces) which have been successfully developed by UBM Development in the past 2 years. QBC 1 & 2 are currently one of the most sought-after office locations in Vienna. This shows the demand for high-quality office space in a prime location remains high. "The project was completed without delays despite two lockdowns," comments Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG on the successful closing.

QBC 1 & 2 is rented to reputable office tenants including Grant Thornton, Regionalmedien Austria and CBRE as well as commercial tenants like Hofer, Österreichische Post, a pharmacy and a restaurant.

In total, the sales price for QBC 1 & 2 as well as the underground car park amounts to around € 230 million. In the course of the transaction, EPH has taken over existing financing in the amount of approx. EUR 114 million granted by Raiffeisen Bank International AG. The remaining part has been financed with Company’s funds. EPH has recently successfully completed a share capital increase through offering new shares to the market.

EPH is confident of the striking location of the Property. The Quartier Belvedere scores with an optimal combination of a location close to the city center, the mobility hub of the main train station and a diverse infrastructure of stores, hotels, restaurants, and leisure facilities. With its attractive working and living environments, the location at the main station has developed not only into the new financial district but also into a "place to be" in Vienna. Approximately two-thirds of this multifunctional development are offices whereas to ensure that the new district is also lively after office hours, two hotels and an attractive restaurant scene have been created in addition to condominiums and serviced apartments.

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Stock Exchange. As part of its geographical diversification and strategic intentions to stabilise values and cash flows, the company currently invests in Western Europe. The acquisition of QBC 1,2 & 7 follows the strategy of adding attractive real estate investments in established markets with a strong long-term economic outlook. The Company has confidence in the stability of Vienna’s prime office rents, sees significant growth potential of city’s property markets, and believes that the addition to the EPH portfolio will create long-term value for its shareholders.

EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

