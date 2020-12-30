 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

30.12.2020   

 LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) and a person closely associated (PCA) with the PDMR

The Company notifies a change in the interests of Jens Bech (a PDMR) and his spouse (a PCA), in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company; following a transfer and subsequent disposal at a price of £4.403511.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  29 December 2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Transfer to spouse

  		  Price Volume Total
£0.00 15,000 £0.00
Aggregated £0.00 15,000 £0.00
    Nature of Transaction:
