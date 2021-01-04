 

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing by The Lion Electric Company of a Preliminary Registration Statement on SEC Form F-4 in Connection With Their Proposed Business Combination

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA, NGA-WT, and NGA-UN) (“Northern Genesis”) announced that on December 31, 2020, The Lion Electric Company (“Lion Electric” or “Lion”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a preliminary registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of Northern Genesis, in connection with their proposed business combination.

Upon closing of the proposed business combination, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lion Electric will merge with and into Northern Genesis, and Lion is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new ticker symbol “LEV.”

The business combination has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Northern Genesis and Lion Electric and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, approval by Northern Genesis stockholders, as well as other customary closing conditions.

National Bank Financial, BMO Capital Markets and Roth Capital Partners, LLC are serving as financial advisors, and Stikeman Elliott LLP and Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. are serving as legal advisors to Lion Electric. Barclays Capital Inc. is serving as exclusive M&A and capital markets advisor, and Husch Blackwell and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP are serving as legal advisors to Northern Genesis.

About The Lion Electric Company

The Lion Electric Company is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicle components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Northern Genesis management team brings a unique entrepreneurial owner-operator mindset and a proven history of creating shareholder value across the sustainable power and energy value chain. Northern Genesis is committed to helping the next great public company find its path to success; a path which will most certainly recognize the growing sensitivity of customers, employees and investors to alignment with the principles underlying sustainability.

