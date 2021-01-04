 

Univest Financial Corporation Releases its First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UVSP) recently published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report which details its dedication to being a responsible corporate citizen. The ESG report outlines Univest’s commitment to advancing sustainability, supporting the community, investing in employees, serving customers and promoting sound governance.

“At Univest we believe in putting our core values of tradition, integrity, excellence, community and spirituality into action while delivering an excellent customer experience. With a Mission Statement that challenges us to be a strong leader in our markets and active in our communities, being a responsible corporate citizen is at the core of how we operate,” said Jeff Schweitzer, president and CEO of Univest Financial Corporation. “We realize that our vision can only be achieved by approaching our goals in a socially responsible manner. Environmental, social and governance considerations are incorporated into the Univest culture and are integrated into the policies and principles that govern the way we do business.”

To learn more about Univest’s ESG efforts and view the report visit: 
https://www.univest.net/who-we-are/corporate-responsibility.

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.4 billion in assets and $3.8 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net. 

