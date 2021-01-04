Univest Financial Corporation Releases its First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UVSP) recently published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report which details its dedication to being a responsible corporate citizen. The ESG report outlines Univest’s commitment to advancing sustainability, supporting the community, investing in employees, serving customers and promoting sound governance.



“At Univest we believe in putting our core values of tradition, integrity, excellence, community and spirituality into action while delivering an excellent customer experience. With a Mission Statement that challenges us to be a strong leader in our markets and active in our communities, being a responsible corporate citizen is at the core of how we operate,” said Jeff Schweitzer, president and CEO of Univest Financial Corporation. “We realize that our vision can only be achieved by approaching our goals in a socially responsible manner. Environmental, social and governance considerations are incorporated into the Univest culture and are integrated into the policies and principles that govern the way we do business.”