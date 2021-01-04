 

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mark R. Witmer as Executive Chair

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 17:26  |  47   |   |   

WOOSTER, Ohio, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:WAYN), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Mark R. Witmer to the position of Executive Chair of the Board for the Company and the Bank. Mr. Witmer will replace Peggy J. Schmitz as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Peggy J. Schmitz has been a board member since 2008 and served as Chair of the Board of Directors since 2012. Ms. Schmitz has led the organization and Board of Directors through transformational years resulting in two consecutive years of record earnings.   Ms. Schmitz will be stepping down as Chair of the Board of Directors but will continue to serve as a highly involved member of the board.

Mr. Witmer has more than 28 years of community banking experience, including commercial lending, agricultural lending and mortgage banking. Most recently Mr. Witmer served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. Mr. Witmer served as the Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank of Orrville prior to the merger with The Farmers National Bank of Canfield.

Ms. Schmitz commented, “Mark brings a wealth of experience and an impressive track record of success to Wayne Savings.  His skills complement those of our leadership team, and his passion for community banking aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of the bank.  With the addition of Mark to the Wayne Savings team, we are well prepared to continue the trajectory established over the last few years by Jay and his staff.”

Mr. Jay VanSickle, President and CEO, added, “We are excited to add Mark to our talented group of directors and benefit from his years of experience as one of the best community bankers in Ohio. He brings a track record of achievement and integrity from every stop in his very successful career. Mark is a proven talented leader who has a knack for building highly successful and nationally recognized community banking teams. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to add Mark to our team and benefit from his guidance on a regular basis. I would also like to thank Peggy for her leadership during our transformation to a successful and profitable community bank.   The achievements of the organization would not have been possible without her direction and perseverance.”

Mr. Witmer commented, “Throughout my banking career I have developed a great appreciation for true community banking and the role we play in helping individuals, small businesses and farms in reaching their financial goals and realizing their dreams. As a former dairy farmer and someone who still farms as a hobby, I certainly feel a connection to the agribusiness customers and very much look forward to working with them. I know and love the Wayne County area. Previous positions of mine provided me with the opportunity to serve Wayne County and I am eager to continue to fulfill the needs of the community, as well as to extend the footprint of Wayne Savings to surrounding areas. I am extremely excited to join the Board and the entire team here at Wayne Savings as we continue to grow and serve the community.”

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has eleven full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, and Fredericksburg, Ohio.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Factors which could result in material variations include, but are not limited to; changes in interest rates which could affect net interest margins and net interest income; competitive factors which could affect net interest income and noninterest income; changes in demand for loans, deposits and other financial services in the Company's market area; changes in asset quality, general economic conditions as well as other factors discussed in the companies communications to shareholders. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

CONTACT PERSON:
James R. (Jay) VanSickle II
President & Chief Executive Officer
(330) 264-5767

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f95e8cc-d1c0-404b ...


Wayne Savings Bancshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mark R. Witmer as Executive Chair WOOSTER, Ohio, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:WAYN), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Mark R. Witmer to the position of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Centerra Gold Announces New Corporate Credit Facility
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Emerging Markets Report: Taking Kontrol
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend